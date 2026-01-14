BNR: Romania’s total external debt increased by 24 billion euros in the first 11 months of 2025

Long-term external debt amounted to 178.5 billion euros as of November 30, 2025, up 14.2 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

Also, short-term external debt recorded the level of 48.9 billion euros as of November 30, 2025, up 3.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 17.0 percent in the period January – November 2025, compared to 21.5 percent in 2024. The coverage ratio of imports of goods and services as of November 30, 2025 was 6.0 months, compared to 5.7 months as of December 31, 2024.

The coverage ratio of short-term external debt, calculated at residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of November 30 2025 was 103.5 percent, compared to 103.6 percent on December 31, 2024.

The BNR also shows that, in the period January-November 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 27.1 billion euros, compared to 26 billion euros in the period January-November 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit lower by 260 million euros, the balance of services recorded a surplus higher by 11 million euros, the balance of primary income recorded a deficit higher by 1 billion euros, and the balance of secondary income recorded a surplus lower by 339 million euros.