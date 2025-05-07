Bolojan: I believe that every Romanian who votes will make history

Speaking on Wednesday at the Romanian Business Leaders Summit, the interim president spoke about the current political context after the first round of the presidential elections.

„We are not in an ideal situation, and we must acknowledge that. I said last Sunday that the quiet times are over. Now, from this coming Sunday, I believe that every Romanian who goes to vote will make history,” Bolojan said.

„My request for you is to go and vote as your conscience dictates, but think about Romania’s status in this world, think about dignity, about the people who work, about normality—all these things represent a European Romania, a Romania that works, a Romania that understands that performance is achieved through seriousness, not scandal,” Ilie Bolojan added.