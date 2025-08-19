Should pensions and salaries be frozen? Dragoș Pîslaru’s answer

Asked if the government should freeze pensions and salaries if public debt reaches 70%, Dragoș Pîslaru said that the indicator used at European level, especially for the Eurozone, but also in general for the financial health of a country, is usually 60% of GDP.

„What I think is important is to understand how public debt can decrease. If it increases, we know how it increases. It increases because you borrow and because you have a budget deficit. What is crucial for this government is that after this period in which we are somewhat in this firefighting zone, we should re-encourage economic growth. When your economy grows, public debt is normally reduced. That should be one of the ways to settle it. I mean, you reduce your deficit and because the economy grows, what happens? GDP, gross domestic product increases and then the percentage of debt in the gross domestic product that increases becomes smaller. So the debt does not decrease, but its percentage in GDP decreases below the level that we consider relevant. What I think we need to do is to make sure that we only increase public debt for things that the country really needs,” said the minister.

He specifies that national money should no longer be used as long as there are European funds available.

„You’ve seen the forecasts, we’re not in recession yet. There are also voices that say we’re almost there, a very, very small increase. What’s very important with these European funds, is to create a stimulus package, with 15 billion euros entering the economy, we should see these results. The construction sector should really boom in the coming period,” said Pîslaru.

Asked again about frozen pensions and salaries, Dragoș Pîslaru said that what he can say is that the government will take the necessary measures so that we can, indeed, achieve economic growth and keep public debt under control.