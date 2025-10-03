The capital has a new prefect

Bucharest has, starting Friday, a new prefect. USR member Andrei Nistor was appointed to the position and took the oath.

The Institution of the Prefect of Bucharest announced in a press release the appointment of Andrei Nistor at the head of the institution. The new prefect of the capital took the oath on Friday.

„Today, 03.10.2025, the ceremony of taking the oath of allegiance for the position of prefect of Bucharest by Mr. ANDREI NISTOR took place.

Mr. ANDREI NISTOR exercises, under the law, the position of prefect, based on the Decision of the Government of Romania no. 814 of 02.10.2025”, the Institution of the Prefect of Bucharest sent.

The new prefect of the capital was congratulated by his colleagues from USR, the party that proposed him for the position.

„As of today, Bucharest has a new prefect: Andrei Nistor. An experienced professional and entrepreneur for many years, who today took the oath and assumed the responsibility to work in the interest of the inhabitants of the capital.

USR demonstrates once again that it knows how to do what is right for Bucharest – a city that must once again become the people’s, a city where transparency, responsibility and respect for citizens are the basis of every decision”, USR sector6 posted on Facebook.

„Success, Andrei! We are convinced that you will represent the interests of Bucharest with honor and determination” wrote USR senator Ștefan Pălărie on the same network.

The position of prefect of the municipality of Bucharest went to USR, according to the governing coalition algorithm.