Ninth FIDELIS opportunity: invest tax-free and earn up to 8.20% more

The ninth FIDELIS edition of 2025, which will take place between October 10-17, comes with interests of up to 8.20% for issues in lei and up to 6.50% for those in euros, the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday.

Resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18 can subscribe to FIDELIS government securities denominated in lei and euros through partner banks BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, Banca Comercială Română, B.R.D. – Groupe Société Générale, Alpha Bank and TradeVille in partnership with Libra Bank, securities that are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Those who want to invest their savings in the FIDELIS Program, the October edition, will benefit from attractive and non-taxable interests.

Blood donors also benefit from the special tranche of FIDELIS government bonds, issued in lei, with a maturity of 2 years, at an interest rate of 8.20%. Donor-investors enjoy a minimum subscription threshold reduced from 5,000 lei to 500 lei, within a maximum ceiling of 100,000 lei.

The new structure of the FIDELIS program, together with the Tezaur program, which includes maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years, offers investors and those who wish to save through government bonds the entire range of maturities, from 1 to 10 years, with options in both the national currency and the euro.

Those who invest in FIDELIS government bonds enjoy facilities such as: the possibility of selling the bonds before maturity, receiving interest related to the holding period depending on the price received on the stock exchange; income obtained from holding the bonds is non-taxable; flexibility in portfolio management and diversification.

The figures of the 8 editions in 2025 prove the increased interest of Romanians in the savings method proposed by the Ministry of Finance: the total amount invested is over 16.12 billion lei; 169,191 subscription orders; 26,650 donors – investors; over 1.477 billion lei is the total amount invested by donors-investors.

The Ministry of Finance recalls that the nominal value of a FIDELIS government bond is 100 lei for the issue in lei and 100 euros for the issue in euros, and the minimum subscription threshold is 5,000 lei, respectively 1,000 euros.