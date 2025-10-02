Romania drastically tightens penalties for circumventing international sanctions

The government has adopted a bill that elevates the violation of international sanctions from a misdemeanor to a serious crime, punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu announced that Romania has submitted this bill to Parliament under an urgent procedure. The legislation significantly alters the way attempts to evade international sanctions imposed by the European Union are penalized.

Co-initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, this bill amends Government Emergency Ordinance 202/2008 on the implementation of international sanctions. It comes in response to the EU’s adoption of 18 sanction packages related to the conflict in Ukraine, with a 19th package expected to be approved soon.

The most significant change introduced by the new legislation is the shift from treating these offenses as misdemeanors to classifying them as criminal offenses. „Previously, attempts to circumvent sanctions were regarded as acts of negligence; now, they will be considered serious offenses, carrying prison sentences of 1 to 5 years, and in aggravating circumstances, sentences of up to 12 years,” the minister stated.

The authority to investigate these crimes will be transferred to DIICOT. „This also sends a very clear message,” she added.