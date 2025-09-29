The application that reads the address data from the new Electronic Identity Card, functional

According to a press release from the MAI, the application is a modern and secure digital tool that allows the quick reading of the data from the Electronic Identity Card (CEI), including the address stored in the chip.

The application is available for free on Google Play and, soon, also on the App Store.

Citizens can use RoCEIReader to simply and securely view the data from the CEI, including when they need proof of address.

Public authorities and private institutions can use the application for quick and secure verification of the address, eliminating bureaucracy and reducing the processing time of requests.

The Ministry of Interior specifies that RoCEIReader complies with the highest cybersecurity standards, ensuring full protection of personal data.