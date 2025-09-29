Recean: Moldova has shown the whole world that we are a fearless, smart and dignified people

“Dear Moldovans, we thank you for the incredible lesson of dignity, courage and love of nation. These elections have shown that when the state and citizens defend their country together, democracy wins and the people win”, said the Prime Minister.

Recean thanked everyone for “defending their country by voting”.

“Not only PAS won – Moldova won, which showed the whole world that we are a fearless, smart and dignified people. I also thank the state institutions that defended the electoral process and guaranteed respect for the will of the people”, Recean also declared.

„We have a great responsibility and a lot of work ahead of us: to bring the European Union home, to continue cleaning up the justice system, to strengthen our state institutions and to ensure economic development. Moldova has the power to build its own future,” the prime minister concluded.

The pro-European PAS party crushed its opponents in the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova. PAS has over 50% of the votes and will obtain at least 55 seats in Parliament. The coalition of pro-Russian parties does not even have half of the total number of votes obtained by PAS.