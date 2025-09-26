AUR has announced its withdrawal from the electoral race in the Republic of Moldova

This decision was made to prevent fragmentation of the Romanian vote across the Prut River and to avoid causing division among the public.

In a statement, the party expressed, “We have fulfilled our sense of duty!” AUR is stepping back from the electoral competition to minimize further public confusion and division. Adrian Buga, a candidate on the AUR list for the upcoming elections, advocated for the establishment of a pro-Romanian and pro-European government following the elections and encouraged citizens of the Republic of Moldova to participate by voting. He extended his best wishes to the remaining candidates from the „Democracy at Home” Party.

AUR also emphasized its desire to avoid any accusations of interference in the affairs of another state, despite being recognized as „the second Romanian state.”

In their statement, the party wished success to all competitors who respect Romania and honor the shared history of Romanians on both sides of the Prut River.