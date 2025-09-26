Grindeanu: Green light for the Pașcani hydroelectric power plant, as requested by the PSD

„Finally, a green light for the Pașcani hydroelectric power plant, as the PSD requested! I am pleased that the Minister of the Environment has made the right decision!” Grindeanu said, emphasizing that „Romanians need energy security, not sterile disputes and pointless propaganda.”

He further noted that „the decisions of CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defence) and the government program are mandatory and are not influenced by anyone’s personal ambitions, regardless of their position.”

Grindeanu assured that the PSD would closely monitor how the Ministry of the Environment, „led by USR (Save Romania Union),” approves and completes the other three strategic hydroelectric power plants essential for the national energy security system.

„We need a rapid process because Romanians expect us to provide concrete and quick solutions to lower energy prices,” Grindeanu concluded.