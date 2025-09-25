Abrudean: The stakes of the elections in the Republic of Moldova are important for all of Europe

Mircea Abrudean says about the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova on September 28 that „the stakes are extremely important for all of Europe, actually, not just for the Republic of Moldova, because we see what happens with Russia’s interference not only in the electoral process, we also experienced something like this in Romania and now we are beginning to see some elements that we didn’t see at that time or were not presented, because there was an ongoing investigation, an investigation that is producing its effects at this moment.”

The President of the Senate considers that „in Moldova it’s much worse, meaning Russia works much more abruptly, much more brutally, in society, in the economy, in politics, and Sunday’s election is, just as the presidential one was, the European path or the Russian path.”

„The struggle taking place there is a very complicated one and ultimately, the best instrument they have at their disposal is the vote, voter mobilization, which we hope will happen, including in the diaspora, because those most entitled, let’s say, to follow this European path are those who live in Europe and I’m speaking of Romania, because there are very many who are here and throughout Europe. This is what it’s about, it’s a very important battle for Europe, not just for the Republic of Moldova and I hope it will be won by pro-European forces,” concludes Abrudean.