Government extends commercial markup cap on basic foods until march 2026

The measure aims to guarantee access to essential products for disadvantaged populations and protect end consumers.

The list of products with capped commercial markup includes 17 categories of basic foods: simple white bread (300-500 grams), cow’s milk 1.5% fat (1 liter), bulk cow telemea cheese, plain yogurt 3.5% fat (maximum 200 grams), white wheat flour and cornmeal (up to 1 kg), medium-sized chicken eggs, and sunflower oil (up to 2 liters).

Also included are fresh chicken meat (whole, cuts, thighs, wings) and pork (shoulder, leg, blade), fresh bulk vegetables (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, peppers, garlic), fresh bulk fruits (apples, plums, pears, grapes), fresh white bulk potatoes, granulated white sugar (up to 1 kg), 12% fat sour cream, butter (up to 250 grams), and fruit preserve (up to 350 grams).

The ordinance addresses economic operators in the agri-food sector and vulnerable categories at risk of material deprivation, in accordance with the principles of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

The list of agricultural and food products with capped commercial markup includes: