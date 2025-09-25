Prima pagină » English » Government extends commercial markup cap on basic foods until march 2026

Government extends commercial markup cap on basic foods until march 2026

The commercial markup cap on basic agri-food products is being extended until March 31, 2026, through an Emergency Ordinance adopted by the Government on Thursday.
Government extends commercial markup cap on basic foods until march 2026
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
25 sept. 2025, 15:19, English

The measure aims to guarantee access to essential products for disadvantaged populations and protect end consumers.

The list of products with capped commercial markup includes 17 categories of basic foods: simple white bread (300-500 grams), cow’s milk 1.5% fat (1 liter), bulk cow telemea cheese, plain yogurt 3.5% fat (maximum 200 grams), white wheat flour and cornmeal (up to 1 kg), medium-sized chicken eggs, and sunflower oil (up to 2 liters).

Also included are fresh chicken meat (whole, cuts, thighs, wings) and pork (shoulder, leg, blade), fresh bulk vegetables (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, peppers, garlic), fresh bulk fruits (apples, plums, pears, grapes), fresh white bulk potatoes, granulated white sugar (up to 1 kg), 12% fat sour cream, butter (up to 250 grams), and fruit preserve (up to 350 grams).

The ordinance addresses economic operators in the agri-food sector and vulnerable categories at risk of material deprivation, in accordance with the principles of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

The list of agricultural and food products with capped commercial markup includes:

  • Simple white bread weighing between 300-500 grams, without specialties
  • Cow’s milk for consumption 1 l, 1.5% fat, excluding UHT
  • Bulk cow telemea cheese
  • Plain yogurt from cow’s milk, 3.5% fat, maximum weight 200 grams
  • White wheat flour „000” up to 1 kg
  • Cornmeal up to 1 kg
  • Medium-sized chicken eggs
  • Sunflower oil up to 2 l
  • Fresh chicken meat (whole chicken, chicken cuts, whole chicken thighs with bone and chicken wings, standard variety)
  • Fresh pork meat (pork shoulder, pork leg with and without bone, pork blade)
  • Fresh bulk vegetables (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, sweet white peppers and capia peppers, garlic)
  • Fresh bulk fruits (red apples and golden apples, plums, pears, table grapes)
  • Fresh white bulk potatoes
  • Granulated white sugar up to 1 kg
  • Sour cream – 12% fat
  • Butter up to 250 grams
  • Fruit preserve up to 350 grams