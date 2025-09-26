The Competition Council is analyzing the takeover of Napolact

FrieslandCampina Romania Holding B.V. is a holding company that does not engage in commercial activities, while FrieslandCampina Romania S.A. produces and markets a wide range of dairy products, including dairy drinks, cheese, cream, and butter. The company operates two factories located in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș, as stated in a press release issued by the Competition Council on Friday.

The Bonafarm Group is a vertically integrated company operating in the agricultural and food sector across Central and Eastern Europe. In Romania, Bonafarm distributes dairy products from Hungary, both directly and through Sole Mizo Romania S.R.L.

According to the Competition Law (No. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it to determine its compatibility with a healthy competitive environment. The Council is required to issue a decision within the legally established time limits.

Hungarian oligarch Sándor Csányi, a close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and president of OTP Bank Group, aims to acquire the Romanian brand Napolact through his agribusiness group, Bonafarm. The acquisition targets the Romanian subsidiaries of FrieslandCampina, which include the two factories in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș, as well as approximately 400 employees. This decision is part of Bonafarm’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Central and Eastern Europe and to capitalize more effectively on the products supplied by FrieslandCampina member farmers.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, pending the receipt of all necessary legal approvals, including the opinion of the Competition Council.