Şerban: Government allocates funds for continuation of major infrastructure projects

The Government approved, at the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, a package of decisions targeting additional expropriations and updating of technical documentation for major road projects in Romania, measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of ongoing construction sites.

Among the targeted investments is the Sibiu-Făgăraş Highway, Section 4, where expropriations have been approved for over 220,000 square meters of land, with allocated funds of over 789,000 lei. For the bypass variant of Satu Mare municipality, the Government supplemented the budget with over 3 million lei, and for the Focşani-Bacău Highway and the Bucharest Ring Road – Southern Belt additional compensations have been approved, including an allocation of approximately 2.6 million lei for expropriations.

The Executive also gave the green light to the development of a roundabout on DN 2, at Şindriliţa, with expropriations estimated at 46,200 lei, as well as additional works for the relocation of utilities in the area of the suspension bridge over the Danube at Brăila.

„Through these decisions we send a clear signal: major infrastructure projects remain a priority. The measures adopted today have the role of ensuring the continuity of works and accelerating the investment calendar, for the benefit of citizens’ mobility and regional economic development,” declared the Minister of Transport, Ciprian Şerban.