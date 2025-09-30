The “Rabla 2025” Mirage. Vouchers for classic cars were given out in just 13 minutes

Tuesday, September 30 is an important day for all those who want to trade in their car for a new one: the “Rabla” program officially debuted.

After long discussions, postponements, controversies and changes, the Environmental Fund Administration received applications starting at 10:00. The budget for this year being substantially reduced, after 13 minutes from the launch of the program, all vouchers were exhausted, except for those for electric cars.

The budget for non-electric cars was exhausted in just 13 minutes from the launch of the program. The „Rabla” 2025 program starts on Tuesday and ends at the end of November 25 or when the total allocated budget of 200 million lei is exhausted.

The most anticipated eco-ticket is obviously the one for fully electric cars, but it has been reduced and has a current value of 18,500 lei.

The voucher for plug-in hybrid cars has a value of 15,000 lei, for hybrid cars 12,000 lei, and for gasoline or LPG cars 10,000 lei.

The „Rabla” program was originally supposed to start in June 2025, but it was postponed and rethought by the Government just one day before its launch. Thus, the initial budget planned by the authorities for this project was reduced from 600 million lei to 200 million lei, currently.