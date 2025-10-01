Where do tourists go and how much does a night’s accommodation cost in the country’s major cities

The fall of 2025 brings excellent opportunities for city breaks in Romania, with large cities and those with cultural heritage being at the top of the preferences of local and foreign tourists. Current trends show that destinations that combine culture, picturesque landscapes and an affordable budget attract the most interest, according to a Travelminit analysis.

Cities that are winning tourists over this fall

Autumn is the ideal time for city breaks in Romania, and certain cities stand out for their popularity among tourists. Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu and Iași are at the top of the list thanks to their combination of cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes and diverse offer of urban activities.

Bucharest combines vibrant urban life with varied cultural attractions, from museums and galleries, to parks and seasonal events, being an ideal choice for those looking for a complete city break. Brașov, with its historic center and medieval atmosphere, attracts tourists who want to relax and explore the mountainous surroundings, also offering the opportunity for spectacular photos.

Cluj-Napoca stands out for its dynamism, active cultural life and local gastronomy, being a favorite destination for young travelers and those who appreciate a city break full of energy. Sibiu and Iași impress with their cultural heritage, colorful squares and historic buildings, offering authentic experiences for those who want to combine relaxing walks with discovering local traditions.

What are the prices for a city break this fall?

In terms of budget, the Travelminit analysis shows that autumn 2025 offers excellent opportunities for affordable accommodation. In Bucharest, a night of accommodation for two people can cost between 150 and 600 lei, and in Brașov between 170 and 650 lei. Cluj-Napoca is between 150 and 700 lei, Sibiu between 160 and 700 lei, and Iași between 150 and 650 lei. Other interesting destinations such as Timișoara, Sinaia, Sighișoara or Oradea offer similar rates, between 150 and 700 lei per night.

The autumn season is considered the “low season”, which allows tourists to find advantageous offers and take advantage of a comfortable city break, without the summer crowds. Bookings made in advance or last minute offers can reduce costs even more.

Experiences that add flavor to city breaks

Beyond the classic tourist attractions, city breaks in Romania are increasingly turning into complete experiences. Local gastronomy, from traditional markets to regional restaurants and authentic cafes, is becoming a point of attraction in itself. Seasonal events such as autumn festivals, fairs or cultural exhibitions add additional reasons to choose an urban getaway during this period.

Also, active excursions close to cities, such as mountain trails or guided tours, allow you to combine relaxation with adventure and discover spectacular landscapes. This combination of attractive destinations, affordable prices and authentic experiences makes autumn 2025 an excellent season for city breaks in Romania.