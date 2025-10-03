Annual increase in the number of employees does not reach 2% in any county in the country

In total, 11 counties had increases in the number of employees of less than 1% in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. Overall, the number of employees increased by 0.4% in June 2025 compared to June 2024, according to ZF.

The freeze in hiring and the prudence of companies are visible in the statistics: Romania has more employees than last year, but the advance is very small, of only 0.4%. Therefore, the data from the INS, centralized by ZF, clearly show that the growth rate of the number of employees in Romania has slowed down a lot.

At the national level, in June 2025, there were about 5.17 million employees, only 0.4% more than in June 2024. This evolution is a marginal increase, which shows stagnation rather than expansion, especially if we compare it with the dynamics of previous years, when the growth rate was usually above 1% and, in certain periods, even higher.

Official statistics also show that no county manages to exceed a 2% advance compared to last year. The closest to this threshold are Ilfov and Dolj, with 1.8%, but even these performances remain modest.