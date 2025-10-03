Bolojan’s proposed measures to relaunch activity in the field of agricultural product processing

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has proposed a series of measures to relaunch activity in the field of agricultural product processing. We must support the champions of these areas, Bolojan explained on Friday, during a press conference in which he took stock of the first 100 days of government.

According to Ilie Bolojan, Romania has „several sectors with great potential”. He offered the example of agricultural product processing.

„We import a large part of products where we have the capacity to, domestically, if we support these industries, greatly increase production capacity”, explained the Head of Government, adding that „we must support the champions of these areas”.

Bolojan also said that he had discussed with representatives of large commercial networks and established that through them competitive Romanian products would be exported.

The Prime Minister said that he also said that the specialized industry in Romania can be encouraged by building warehouses and by standardizing agricultural production on small farms so that the products reach large commercial networks.