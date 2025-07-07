Ministry of Finance launches new Tezaur edition with interest rates of up to 7.90%

Between July 7 and August 1, 2025, Romanians can invest in Tezaur government bonds, with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years and annual interest rates of 7%, 7.50% and 7.90%, respectively. The government bonds have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialized form.

These can be purchased between July 7 and July 30, 2025 through the Ghișeul.ro platform, between July 7 and July 31, 2025 online, only by individuals who are registered in the SPV for securities launched through the State Treasury units, between July 7 and August 1, 2025 at the headquarters of the State Treasury units and between July 7 and July 31, 2025 in urban areas and July 7 and July 30, 2025 in rural areas, through the postal subunits of C.N. Poșta Românã S.A.

Income obtained from investing in government securities launched by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable. The interest is annual and is paid on the payment dates provided for in the issue prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. In addition, an investor is free to make one or more subscriptions within an issue. Investors have the possibility of canceling subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting an application.

Individuals who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible. The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of government securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.