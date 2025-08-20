Mehedinți: Criminal investigation launched after driver hits swan and flees the scene

After images of the accident appeared in the public domain, police officers from the Animal Protection Office of the Mehedinți County Police took ex officio action and are investigating a criminal case, as swans are a species protected by law.

A vehicle fatally struck a swan on DN 56B, in the Ostrovul Corbului area, Hinova commune.

„A criminal case has been filed for the offense of ‘unlawful intentional killing of animals,’ an offense under Law No. 205/2004 on animal protection. At the same time, the police are conducting checks to identify the driver involved in the incident,” the Mehedinți Police said on Wednesday.

Upon completion of the investigation, the file will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Drobeta Turnu Severin Court, with the appropriate proposal.

As part of the investigation carried out together with specialists from the Mehedinți DSVSA, the swan’s body was subjected to a necropsy and was subsequently collected by representatives of the Hinova U.A.T. to be neutralized in accordance with sanitary-veterinary regulations.