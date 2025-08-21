The Government granted Traian Băsescu a residence through a classified decision

Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu announced on Thursday that the Executive adopted the decision granting a residence to former president Traian Băsescu.

The document is classified, and details regarding its location have not been made public.

“At his request, it was not a villa, but an apartment in a residential building. Also, at his request, the government decision is classified,” Dogioiu specified.

She emphasized that, precisely because of the classified nature of the document, no further information can be provided about the apartment where the former head of state will move.