Prima pagină » English » The Government granted Traian Băsescu a residence through a classified decision

The Government granted Traian Băsescu a residence through a classified decision

The Government has adopted a classified decision through which former president Traian Băsescu was granted a residence. At his request, it is an apartment rather than a villa.
Interlopul din Suceava, care a lovit cu sabia în cap un poliţist, a fost găsit în Norvegia / Poliţia Română a adus în ţară bărbatul
Interlopul din Suceava, care a lovit cu sabia în cap un poliţist, a fost găsit în Norvegia / Poliţia Română a adus în ţară bărbatul
Cine este „diavolul fără chip”, despre care vorbește ministrul Economiei, Radu Miruță
Cine este „diavolul fără chip”, despre care vorbește ministrul Economiei, Radu Miruță
România a virat în Republica Moldova mai mulți bani decât Franța și Germania. Ce ajutor extern a primit Chișinăul, vizitat prima dată oficial de premierul Bolojan
România a virat în Republica Moldova mai mulți bani decât Franța și Germania. Ce ajutor extern a primit Chișinăul, vizitat prima dată oficial de premierul Bolojan
Bolojan, convins că se poate asuma răspunderea pe pachetul 2 de austeritate: Coaliția funcționează
Bolojan, convins că se poate asuma răspunderea pe pachetul 2 de austeritate: Coaliția funcționează
Bolojan: Este posibil ca în toamnă să avem alegeri în București. Ciprian Ciucu, variantă pentru PNL
Bolojan: Este posibil ca în toamnă să avem alegeri în București. Ciprian Ciucu, variantă pentru PNL
Rareș Mustață
21 aug. 2025, 14:13, English

Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu announced on Thursday that the Executive adopted the decision granting a residence to former president Traian Băsescu.

The document is classified, and details regarding its location have not been made public.

“At his request, it was not a villa, but an apartment in a residential building. Also, at his request, the government decision is classified,” Dogioiu specified.

She emphasized that, precisely because of the classified nature of the document, no further information can be provided about the apartment where the former head of state will move.