Pîslaru announces 600 million euro funding through norwegian grants

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Dragoș Pîslaru, announced that a memorandum of understanding for 600 million euro funding through European Economic Area and Norwegian grants will be signed in November.
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 sept. 2025, 16:05

„Another piece of good news, indeed very good news, concerns Monday’s discussions and negotiations that took place regarding the European Economic Area and Norwegian grants. This money comes from the donor states—Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. We’re talking about 600 million euros for the programming period, mind you, 2021-2028. From what I’m telling you about this timeframe, you can see that, being in 2025, we’re already significantly behind schedule,” the minister stated.

He announced that, together with his ministry team, he managed to get things back on track, and he hopes that the memorandum of understanding will be signed in November of this year, followed by final preparations „so we can launch this funding.”

This funding covers very important areas such as green transition, local development, reaching vulnerable groups, the innovation sector, entrepreneurial environment development, energy, justice, internal affairs, administrative capacity, and, of course, bilateral projects that will support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ agenda.

„We need these resources like air,” Pîslaru also said.