Dan: „Romania’s economy must begin to recover. To accomplish this, we need a practical strategy”

President Nicușor Dan said Tuesday at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy that the national defense strategy will be ready this fall and invited diplomats to contribute to it.

„Negotiations for the future multiannual financial framework must take place in parallel with a process of reflection. In my opinion, we have not had this reflection internally on what Romania’s development directions should be starting in 2028. Romania’s accession to the OECD is a strategic objective, with a deadline at the end of 2026. That will be the moment when Romania’s economy, after completing the necessary reforms now underway, will begin to recover. We have a competitive private sector. I am optimistic we will succeed. However, to achieve this, we need a strategy that we do not have. We must be very realistic. We also need your effort, which, to be blunt, our diplomacy is not used to making. We need an internal effort involving the presidency, the government, and the ministry of economy. Together, in dialogue with Romanian companies, we must define Romania’s strategic economic priorities. We have not done this, to be very honest. We need you to help so that Romania’s private sector can develop partnerships and economic growth in the countries where you represent us,” said Nicușor Dan.

Relaunching the economy

He said that, internally, the Romanian state needs reform, and immediately after reform, the economy must be relaunched.

„Externally, we have faced multiple crises for several years. These include the war in Ukraine and global competition, which has become more fierce and focused on the economy and resources. Technology is becoming increasingly important. Hybrid warfare is occurring, even in our part of Europe. In light of these changes, diplomacy must adapt. I am convinced we have the power to do so. Our foreign policy must remain predictable and consistent. Membership in the European Union and NATO will not change. The strategic partnership with the United States will continue. We respect international law, the rules-based world order, and value dialogue and cooperation with our international partners. These principles remain unchanged,” the head of state added.