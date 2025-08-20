Romania debuts at a global virtual reality esports tournament

The event will take place on Friday at Gamescom, Europe’s largest video game fair.

At the EVA Invitational, the six participating teams are divided into two groups of three:

• Group A: France, Spain, and Switzerland

• Group B: Romania, Germany, and Belgium

Each team will play two matches, and the winners of each group will meet in the EVA Invitational 2025 grand final to compete for the title of VR esports world champion.

The Romanian team consists of Mihai Brad (captain), Alexandru Leon, Flavian Gall, and Alin Tatomir.

They qualified after winning Romania’s first national VR esports tournament, held in July at the EVA arena in Bucharest.

„We know that the teams from France and Belgium have years of extra experience, but we’re not coming to Cologne just to check off our participation. We want to win at least one match, fight to the last point, and show that Romania has potential in VR esports. Obviously, we would love to reach the final and give it our all,” said Mihai Brad in a statement released on Wednesday.

All matches in the competition can be watched live on Friday from 2:30 p.m. on EVA Romania’s YouTube channel.