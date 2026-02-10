Prima pagină » English » Bolojan: Starting next year, the mechanism for establishing local taxes will be modified

Bolojan: Starting next year, the mechanism for establishing local taxes will be modified

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Tuesday that, starting next year, the mechanism for establishing local taxes will be modified.
The Head of Government stated on Tuesday at a meeting with mayors that the taxes applied this year are „transitional taxes”.

Starting in 2027, the mechanism for establishing taxes would change.

„In accordance with the commitments made by previous Romanian governments, starting next year, the mechanism for establishing local taxes will be modified. The taxes will be applied at market values ​​that should be established by the Ministry of Finance based on the transactions that take place in each locality. But it is true that the percentages will remain at your disposal, in such a way that you can adjust your percentage level, so that next year’s taxes are at a level close to this year’s, so that they do not increase”, Ilie Bolojan told the mayors.

