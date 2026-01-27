Bolojan, talks with Fitch agency about fiscal stability and public spending control

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, and the Director General of the State Treasury, Ştefan Nanu.

„The discussions focused on the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, the evolution of public finances and the macroeconomic outlook, as well as how they support economic stability and the predictability necessary for the investment environment,” according to the press release issued by the Government.

The Prime Minister explained that the Executive is focused on reducing waste of public money and on a more correct use of resources, so that the country’s debt remains at a sustainable level.

„At the same time, the Government’s responsible approach to medium-term economic and fiscal policies was reaffirmed, aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability and consolidating investor confidence in the Romanian economy.”