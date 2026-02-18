Bolojan’s first reaction after the CCR decision: we will take steps to recover the money

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had a first reaction after the CCR announcement regarding special pensions. He confirms the correctness of the Romanian Government’s approach, Bolojan said, adding that steps will be taken to recover the money from the PNRR milestone.

According to an announcement from the Victoria Palace, “Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan welcomes the decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the occupational pensions of magistrates.”

The decision “confirms the correctness of the Romanian Government’s approach,” the announcement also states.

At the same time, the prime minister announced that he will try to recover the money from the PNRR milestone.

“The special pension reform was insistently requested by Romanian society and we are achieving a big step towards equity. At the same time, from now on we will take steps to recover the money from the PNRR milestone related to this reform,” Ilie Bolojan stated.