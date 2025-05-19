Buzău Mayor Constantin Toma has called for the entire leadership of the PSD to resign

Toma also stated that Marcel Ciolacu could have become president if he hadn’t cast his votes for George Simion.

„The entire PSD leadership must resign or be dismissed if such an option exists within my party. I hope this will happen. I want to show you who the potential leaders of the PSD are, those who could replace Mr. Ciolacu,” Toma told Antena 1.

When asked if the new party leader could be Sorin Grindeanu, Bogdan Ivan, or Daniel Băluță, Toma responded, „None of the current leadership. They all contributed to the situation in Romania, and subsequently, to the party’s present predicament. You cannot remain neutral regarding democracy or fascism. My party essentially invited people to vote for George Simion, and thankfully, that did not happen. If we keep making mistakes, the party will disappear. Will the PSD, in its current form, self-destruct if it continues like this? It cannot be someone from the current leadership, because they have already shown what they are capable of, including in relation to Romania’s economy. They have not implemented any reforms thus far. The PSD electorate does not want this party to decline to irrelevance. It is perilously close to doing so, having made a series of poor decisions, including the votes cast for George Simion in the first round. If Marcel Ciolacu had not made the unfortunate decision to give his vote to George Simion in that first round, he would likely be the president of Romania today,” Toma added.

Constantin Toma believes that Victor Negrescu is a potential candidate for leadership. „He represents the young guard of the PSD, with experience as vice-president of the European Parliament, but there are other options as well.”

PSD leaders are meeting informally on Monday at 6 p.m. at Vila Lac. The discussion is taking place in the context of Tuesday’s National Council meeting, which will decide whether the Social Democrats will remain in government or move into opposition, party leadership sources told MEDIAFAX.

