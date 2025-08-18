Bolojan to magistrates: Reform of magistrates’ pensions is in line with European standards

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had a working meeting on Monday with representatives of magistrates’ associations on the subject of pension reform in the system, part of the second package of government measures to reduce public spending.

„The justice system plays a very important role in the health of a democratic state such as Romania. The draft law on the reform of magistrates’ pensions is in line with European standards, but it also takes into account aspects of social equity, normality, and efficiency, as well as budgetary realities and the need to reduce the state’s operating expenses,” said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The prime minister added that raising the retirement age for magistrates is a measure that will improve the quality of public service and the sustainability of the justice system, and in order to avoid problems related to securing resources in the system, the new reform will include transitional periods.

Another important change that the new draft law will introduce will be related to the method of calculating magistrates’ pensions, a measure that is in line with the government’s policy of reducing public spending.

The meeting at Victoria Palace also looked at stuff like the need for predictable pay in the judicial system, making sure magistrates have good working conditions, and the heavy workload in this system.

The meeting at the Victoria Palace was attended by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice Roxana Simona Momeu, and Director of the Ministry of Justice Alina Rădoi.

Representatives of the Romanian Magistrates Association, the National Union of Judges of Romania, the Association of Judges for the Defense of Human Rights, the Association of Prosecutors of Romania, and the Association of the Romanian Judges Forum participated on behalf of the magistrates’ associations.