Bolojan: Romania has completed two-thirds of the process of joining the OECD

At a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Bolojan stressed that joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development remains a key objective for Romania, after becoming a member of NATO and the European Union.

„Three years after receiving the roadmap, Romania is getting closer and closer to achieving this goal,” the prime minister said, thanking everyone involved in the process.

Bolojan believes that OECD membership will allow Romania to adopt best practices in all areas of public policy and to collaborate more effectively with member states on concrete solutions to common problems.

„In an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical context, the OECD is an essential platform for affirming the values we believe in,” Bolojan said.

„We are determined to do everything in our power to ensure that Romania joins the OECD next year. We are fully aware of the opportunity we have to modernize our policies and practices for better lives, as the OECD motto says,” the prime minister added.