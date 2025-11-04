Bolojan on the romanian who died in the collapse of the building: We hoped until the last moment

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan sent a message of condolences after a Romanian died following the collapse of a building in Rome.

„We all hoped, until the last moment, that our compatriot trapped in the collapsed building in Rome yesterday would be saved,” says Bolojan.

The rescue teams, who intervened in extremely dangerous conditions, managed to pull him out from under the rubble, but, unfortunately, it was too late for him.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and to all those who knew him, while thanking the Italian rescue teams for their courage and professionalism.

The worker who died in the collapse of the tower in Rome is Octav Stroici, from Suceava. He was pulled alive from the rubble after 11 hours, but died in hospital during the night from Monday to Tuesday. He was 66 years old and had been working in Italy for several years.