Grindeanu on Bolojan’s replacement: I do not agree with the idea that Ilie Bolojan must leave

Asked by journalists about the scenario of replacing Ilie Bolojan with another prime minister proposed by the PNL, which was exposed in the public space by Olguța Vasilescu and Mihai Tudose, Sorin Grindeanu said that he does not agree with the idea.

„I do not agree with the idea that Ilie Bolojan must leave. I said that this coalition is a coalition that must last until the 2028 elections, that in 2027 there must be, according to the protocol, that switch at the level of the prime minister, that we have a prime minister Ilie Bolojan who, as he proved today, and it is a good example, that he got involved in resolving this issue related to the motion, we must continue. This does not mean that our ideas that we have on the administration, on the economic recovery package… by the way, by the end of the week we will have put into law, in a package that can be assumed, everything that was presented as measures by the PSD, by me and all the other ministers in recent weeks, and we will submit this package to the coalition. I announced it yesterday (Tuesday – ed.)”, said Grindeanu.

Asked further whether the coalition had also considered the issue of budget rectification, Grindeanu said that he no longer wanted apocalyptic scenarios.

„Do you know what I don’t agree with? (…) The non-stop presentation of an apocalyptic situation. If something doesn’t happen, the end of the world is coming. If we don’t do something, we’ll fall into the junk. You should know that every time there can be, if you have dialogue in a coalition, especially one made up of four parties, better solutions can emerge than the ones you thought of. That’s why I’m giving you an example. I said that at the end of the week and I also told the president at Cotroceni, we will submit this package to the coalition, the economic recovery package, expecting the other colleagues in the coalition to come up with improvements, to come up with new laws that will lead to this economic recovery, so that, together, we can make these policies”, Grindeanu specified.

The interim president of PSD also said that he will have a discussion with all PSD ministers on Wednesday and that there will be discussions on rectification in the coming days.