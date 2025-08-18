Grindeanu: We agree with eliminating privileges, but we also want an economic recovery program

„What we adopted today (Monday – ed.) is the following. Yes, okay, moving forward, on everything related to the package for eliminating privileges, without any hesitation, yes, we are going to all the working groups, whether they are on administration, whether they are on taxation, whether they are on the PNRR, and we are making our contribution, obviously a constructive contribution. And I just gave you an example, that yes, we are aware that this ordinance on the PNRR must be issued, and when we have the big picture, yes, we can come up with an issue that we care a lot about, and which was presented today in broad terms in the BPN, namely proposals for economic recovery. I care very much about this, and we care very much about this. We have been talking about these packages for several months. There was package 1, and package 2 is coming. But at the same time, we also need to talk about economic recovery measures,” says Sorin Grindeanu.

He states that Radu Oprea, together with other colleagues, has made a first draft.