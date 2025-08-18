Nicușor Dan, following Fitch’s announcement: I reaffirm Romania’s seriousness towards foreign investors

Romanian President Nicușor Dan reacted to Fitch’s announcement, which he said was „good news.”

„I recall that Standard and Poor’s also confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook on July 24. I reaffirm Romania’s seriousness towards foreign investors and financial markets. The budget for 2026 and the fulfillment, one by one, of the objectives set for accession to the OECD at the end of 2026 will strengthen confidence in Romania,” said the head of state.

On August 15, 2025, Fitch Ratings reconfirmed Romania’s sovereign rating at BBB-/F3 for long- and short-term foreign currency debt, maintaining a negative outlook.

The agency based its decision on Romania’s membership in the European Union, access to European funds, positive growth in GDP per capita, and governance indicators above the rating category average.

However, according to Fitch, the negative outlook reflects the significant deterioration in public finances, with a high fiscal deficit and an accelerated increase in the public debt-to-GDP ratio.

Other negative factors include large budget and current account deficits, political polarization, and high external debt.