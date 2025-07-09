Car service stations in crisis: COTAR accuses ASF of tolerating abuses in the RCA market

The Confederation of Authorized Operators and Transporters in Romania (COTAR) sent an open letter to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, signaling the risk of a new bankruptcy on the RCA market and the negative impact on car service stations.

According to a press release from COTAR, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) does not sanction insurance companies that delay the payment of compensation, while ANAF carries out fiscal controls at car repair companies.

„It is a vicious circle created by the authorities, in which Romanian companies on the auto repair market are caught: while multinationals that sell RCA policies do not pay the money for compensation on time, leaving repair units without cash flow, and ASF < > the violations of the law, ANAF also raids auto repair shops, to collect money that the companies do not have, because they have not been paid by insurers,” COTAR states in a statement.

In the letter, COTAR requests a change in the management of the insurance sector within ASF, an independent control of RCA companies and the suspension of ANAF controls until the amounts owed by insurers are recovered.

COTAR also draws attention to the 10% increase in the price of RCA after the cap expired and claims that Romania now has the most expensive RCA policies in the European Union, compared to income.