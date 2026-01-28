Condition of the three greek fans. Doctor: They survived almost miraculously

Prof. Dr. Dorel Săndesc, the manager of the Timișoara County Hospital, declared, on Wednesday, in a press conference, that the three patients „almost miraculously, we could say, survived”.

These are three young people who were hospitalized in the County Hospital.

One of the supporters is admitted to the Neurosurgery department, „with minor craniocerebral lesions, minimal hemorrhagic subfusions, he is in very good condition, conscious, cooperative, not posing any particular problems”.

The second is admitted to the Orthopedics department, having „a small crack in the sacrum, which is part of the pelvis. He is also in good condition, conscious, balanced”.

The third patient was admitted to the ATI section of the trauma service in the Casa Austria building, with several injuries:

„He has a fracture in the cervical spine, without affecting the spinal cord, without paralysis, without neurological impairment. He has a humerus fracture in the right arm, a fracture of the left clavicle, he has two cracked ribs and, of course, a pulmonary contusion. There are several injuries. The patient came with a slightly altered condition, but did not require intubation or mechanical ventilation. He responded to treatment and today he is better than yesterday, balanced,” says Prof. Dr. Săndesc.

The manager had a meeting with the Greek ambassador to Romania, with the prefect and their teams, and also with representatives of the PAOK club, in which these cases were analyzed.

„Their Excellencies visited the patients, talked to them, all three of them, and we analyzed what to do next. I can very briefly „I want to tell you that they are all transferable, but that depends, of course, on the family’s decision, first and foremost. If he wants to continue treatment here, we offer it without any problem. If they want the transfer, the transfer formalities will be carried out”, the doctor says.

On Tuesday afternoon, following an accident on the E70. near the town of Lugojel, seven people lost their lives and three others were injured. The victims were supporters of the Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki and were heading from Greece to France.