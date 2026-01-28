Driver Had Drugs in His System, Sources Say, After Minibus Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Timiș. Seven PAOK Fans Killed in Romania

The serious collision occurred Tuesday afternoon on the E70 road near the village of Lugojel, in Timiș County. Seven people died at the scene, while three others were injured, local reports said. The victims were supporters of Greek football club PAOK Thessaloniki and were traveling from Greece toward France. Three passengers survived.

Dorel Săndesc, manager of the Timișoara County Hospital, said the three Greek supporters who were taken to hospital are conscious, cooperative and in stable condition, adding they could be transferred to another medical facility if they wish. He described their survival as “almost miraculous,” according to the same reports.

Driver reportedly had drugs in his system

Preliminary results from toxicology tests conducted at Romania’s National Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) reportedly indicate the minibus driver had drugs in his blood, sources said. In addition, the front-seat passenger allegedly told investigators the driver took “several puffs” from a cannabis (marijuana) cigarette.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the tragedy. A criminal case has been opened on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter (killing by negligence), according to the information reported.