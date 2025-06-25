Cristian Bușoi appointed member of the Management Board of the European Medicines Agency

At the proposal of the European Parliament’s Committee on Public Health (SANT) and by decision of the Conference of Presidents, Cristian Bușoi has been appointed as a member of the Management Board of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as a representative of the European Parliament, according to a press release.

„I am very honoured to represent the European Parliament in this structure. It is a three-year mandate, an unpaid position, but with an important responsibility. In the 2019–2024 mandate, I was responsible for the relationship between the EMA and the European Parliament and Parliament’s rapporteur for the EMA Fee Regulation. Also, as rapporteur for the EU Health Programme 2021–2027, I supported EMA’s participation in European initiatives and policies in the field”, explained Cristian Bușoi.

The Romanian explained what strategy he will adopt in his new position.

“I will represent the position of the European Parliament in all decisions of the EMA Management Board and will monitor the implementation of the legislation adopted by the Parliament in recent years. As a Romanian, I aim to promote the opportunities that Romania can offer in supporting the activities of the EMA and to contribute to a better knowledge in Romania of the role and importance of the European Medicines Agency”, added Cristian Bușoi.

The European Medicines Agency is based in Amsterdam.