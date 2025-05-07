Prima pagină » English » Dan, on Simion’s statements on the 500.000 budget cuts: Nonsense

Nicușor Dan, an independent candidate in the presidential elections, said on Wednesday that the statements of his opponent, George Simion, leader of the AUR party, on the reduction of 500,000 public employees are "nonsense."
Foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN via Mediafax Foto
Iris Duțescu
07 mai 2025, 14:29, English

„This is nonsense, because if we look at the distribution of the 1.3 million people who are employed by the state, we find hundreds of thousands of teachers and doctors – all the medical apparatus. We find people in the police, the army, the justice system, and those who are actually civil servants and attached to various structures, national and local administrations, are 450,000. It can’t be,” said Nicușor Dan.

George Simion announced on Tuesday evening that if he becomes president of Romania, he will support drastic cuts in the budget. „They are not boogeymen; some unfriendly measures will have to be taken,” Simion said. Some 500,000 people could be made redundant.

George Simion will face Nicușor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections.