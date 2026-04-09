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Dinamo’s new stadium to be named Mircea Lucescu

Authorities announced that Dinamo’s future stadium will be named after Mircea Lucescu, honoring the legendary figure’s legacy in Romanian football.
Dinamo's new stadium to be named Mircea Lucescu
Petru Mazilu
09 apr. 2026, 14:11, English

Authorities have decided that Dinamo’s new stadium will be named Mircea Lucescu.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, made the announcement on Thursday. He spoke about the „great” Mircea Lucescu and said that as a sign of respect for the coach who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, the future stadium in Ștefan cel Mare will bear his name.

„We have initiated the steps,” said Predoiu as he left the National Stadium, where the funeral ceremonies dedicated to Mircea Lucescu are taking place.

The future stadium will be called Dinamo Mircea Lucescu. It is being built on the site of the old arena. The modern stadium should be ready in a few years.

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