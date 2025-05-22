Direct train from Bucharest to Varna, Sofia, Istanbul (Halkali) and return

CFR Călători informs that, between June 13 and October 13, 2025, the international train „Romania” will provide a daily direct connection from Bucharest to Varna (from June 13), as well as to Sofia and Istanbul/Halkali (from June 14).

The train comes to meet those travelers who choose to spend their vacation or holidays in Bulgaria or Turkey

To Varna, the international train „Romania” 461 (461/ 2615) has the following schedule: Bucharest North (departure 10:11) – Varna (arrival 20:55), operating period 13.06-12.10.2025. The international train „Romania” 460 (2612/ 460): Varna (departure 07:45) – Bucharest North (arrival 17:32), operating period 14.06-13.10.2025.

A ticket Bucharest North – Varna (or return), in 2nd class, costs 32 euros.

To Sofia, the international train „Romania” 461 has the following schedule: Bucharest North (departure 10:11) – Sofia (arrival 20:35), operating period 14.06-12.10.2025. Return, international train “Romania” 460 (20231/ 460): Sofia (departure 06:50) – Bucharest North (arrival 17:32), operating period 13.06-12.10.2025.

A ticket Bucharest North – Sofia (or return), in 2nd class, costs 33 euros

To Istanbul / Halkali, the international train “Romania” 461 (461/ 465/ 493/ 12504) has the following schedule: Bucharest North (departure 10:11) – Istanbul /Halkali (arrival 09:56), operating period 14.06-13.10.2025. Return, international train „Romania” 460 (12503/ 492/ 464/ 460): Istanbul/Halkali (departure 20:00) – Bucharest North (arrival 17:32), operating period 12.06-11.10.2025.

A Bucharest North – Istanbul/Halkali or return ticket, in a 4-seat sleeper car, costs 57 euros.

The advance purchase period for train tickets for international travel is 90 days. They can be purchased from CFR Călători stations and travel agencies open to international traffic, as well as online at https://bileteinternationale.cfrcalatori.ro/ro with ticket collection from the station or with delivery by courier throughout the country, for destinations in Bulgaria and Turkey.

For destinations in Bulgaria, the ticket can also be received in pdf format (A4RT) on your mobile phone.

For travel to Bulgaria or Turkey, the Interrail offer can be used in the continuous or flexi version, and tickets can be purchased from ticket offices in stations and agencies selling international traffic.