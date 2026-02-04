Prima pagină » English » Drivers warned about the risk of involuntary roaming. Signs placed on the roads

Drivers warned about the risk of involuntary roaming. Signs placed on the roads

Signs have been placed on several roads in the west of the country, warning drivers about the risk of involuntary roaming, which can lead to additional costs.
Drivers warned about the risk of involuntary roaming. Signs placed on the roads
Foto: DRDP Timișoara
Petru Mazilu
04 feb. 2026, 14:44, English

Such signs have been placed on several national roads in Timiș County, on the border with Serbia.

The signs warn about the risk of involuntary roaming, a phenomenon that can generate additional costs without users actually leaving Romania.

“These signs warn drivers and passengers that mobile phones can automatically connect to networks in Serbia, especially in areas where the signal is stronger across the border than that of Romanian operators. The recommendation is simple: check your phone settings, disable data roaming or manually select the network, to avoid unpleasant surprises on your phone bill,” announces DRDP Timișoara.

The signs have already been placed or are in the process of being placed on the following national roads near the border, namely: DN 6 Cenad – Sânnicolau Mare, DN 57 Gherman – Jamu Mare – Lățunaș, DN 59A Jimbolia – Cărpiniș, DN 59B Cărpiniș – Iohanisfeld, DN 59C Sânnicolau Mare – Jimbolia, DN 59D Foeni, DN 59E Lunga, DN 59F Dudeștii Vechi – Sânnicolau Mare and DN 59G Dudeștii Vechi – Beba Veche.

