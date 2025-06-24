Eugen Rădulescu: This is the best governing program I’ve seen in 35 years

Rădulescu believes the measures in the program could prevent a potential increase in VAT to 21%.

“In my opinion, implementing the measures in this governmental program would have an extraordinarily positive effect on the Romanian economy. I know this may be out of character for me, but I will tell you exactly how I saw it while reading the program. This is the best governing program I’ve seen in the past 35 years”, Rădulescu said on Digi24.

He also referred to possible reforms: “ANAF (National Tax Administration Agency), the Anti-Fraud Department, and Customs will be removed from any political algorithm and reorganized. They will operate based on performance indicators, digitalization, and risk-based audits.”

Regarding the level of public debt, the BNR advisor remained optimistic: “Implementing the measures could help keep the debt below 60% of GDP.”

On the reduction of central administration, Eugen Rădulescu stated: “The 20% reduction in central government staff and clear measures for local public administration are all very good. I’ve also heard this objection: Why 20% and not 15% or maybe 30%? And my answer is—because, for now, milestones are being set. This isn’t an exact science. But it will require many laws to be changed.”