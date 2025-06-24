Prima pagină » English » Eugen Rădulescu: This is the best governing program I’ve seen in 35 years

Eugen Rădulescu, advisor to the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), expressed optimism regarding the economic measures included in the current governing program.
Ramona Turcu
24 iun. 2025, 12:49, English

Rădulescu believes the measures in the program could prevent a potential increase in VAT to 21%.
“In my opinion, implementing the measures in this governmental program would have an extraordinarily positive effect on the Romanian economy. I know this may be out of character for me, but I will tell you exactly how I saw it while reading the program. This is the best governing program I’ve seen in the past 35 years”, Rădulescu said on Digi24.

He also referred to possible reforms: “ANAF (National Tax Administration Agency), the Anti-Fraud Department, and Customs will be removed from any political algorithm and reorganized. They will operate based on performance indicators, digitalization, and risk-based audits.”

Regarding the level of public debt, the BNR advisor remained optimistic: “Implementing the measures could help keep the debt below 60% of GDP.”

On the reduction of central administration, Eugen Rădulescu stated: “The 20% reduction in central government staff and clear measures for local public administration are all very good. I’ve also heard this objection: Why 20% and not 15% or maybe 30%? And my answer is—because, for now, milestones are being set. This isn’t an exact science. But it will require many laws to be changed.”