First meeting between Niculescu and Grindeanu following the prime minister’s appointment

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has already had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu, and the two are set to meet on Thursday, political sources told Mediafax. The location of the meeting has not yet been determined.

According to the cited sources, the PSD is expected to enter government, but the Social Democrats fear that they will bear the electoral costs of the measures that will be taken by the future Government.

At the same time, PSD would not want to „give satisfaction” to Ilie Bolojan nor let the interim prime minister leave Victoria Palace „on his own terms”, party sources reported.

At the first meeting between Sorin Grindeanu and Luca Niculescu, the Social Democrats would not like to discuss the division of ministries, according to sources cited by Mediafax.

The discussions would focus on the direction of the future Government and the program proposed by the designated Prime Minister.

Sorin Grindeanu has already publicly conveyed that PSD’s support for the Government led by Luca Niculescu is based on changing the economic direction and abandoning the policies associated with the former Bologna Government.

„We want to see if there is a real desire on the part of the designated prime minister to decouple Romania from the bankrupt policies of Bolojan or the PNL-USR,” declared the PSD leader, this being the „red line” imposed by the social democrats.

The inauguration vote will not take place this week.

The cited sources also stated that the timing of the investiture vote depends on the date on which Luca Niculescu submits the government program and the list of ministers to Parliament.

Thus, the parliamentary procedure would not be organized this week.

According to the Constitution, the designated Prime Minister has 10 days to present his government program and list of ministers to Parliament. The deadline begins on Tuesday and, according to the cited sources, expires on Thursday, October 15.

Until then, Luca Niculescu will hold discussions with parliamentary parties to try to obtain the necessary support to form a majority and invest the Government.