Government meeting to approve the final form of the project for which it assumes responsibility

The Government announced the change in the starting time of the Government meeting. Thus, it will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Initially, the meeting was supposed to start at Victoria Palace at 12:30 p.m.

„The meeting is dedicated to approving the final form of the draft law for which the Government assumes responsibility in Parliament, after analyzing the amendments submitted by parliamentarians,” the statement said.

From 3:00 p.m., Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan will participate in the joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened in the context of the Government’s commitment to the Draft Law on some fiscal and budgetary measures.