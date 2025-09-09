Government not discussing raising retirement age, Executive clarifies

The clarification comes after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s statements on TVR, which generated confusion in the public space.

The Executive says that the Prime Minister was referring exclusively to the retirement age of categories with special status, not to the standard retirement age for all Romanians.

„We need more people in the real labor market. Whether we like it or not, we need to raise the retirement age so that between the ages of 50 and 65, the population that is trapped in the real economy is in a higher proportion than it is today because there is no one to replace it,” Ilie Bolojan said on TVR 1 on Monday evening.

„If we don’t raise the retirement age (…) we will end up in a situation where the pension system is unsustainable. We cannot pawn the future of the generations that come after us,” the prime minister added.