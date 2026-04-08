How much does the Easter basket cost us in 2026: price increases for lamb, pork and eggs

The prices of traditional Easter foods have registered considerable increases during this period. In a store, eggs are sold for prices ranging from 13 lei to 29.99 lei, depending on the quantity and producer.

For meat, prices differ depending on the assortment: pork loin reaches 1.62 lei/100 grams, pork breast at 3.15 lei/100 grams, and lamb carcass is sold for approximately 4.79 lei/100 grams. In the markets, the situation is even more pressing for consumers.

The price of lamb can reach up to 60 lei per kilogram, a value considered high by many shoppers on the eve of the holidays. One person in Bucharest said that the price increases are being felt strongly in the daily budget.

“The prices are quite high, especially since fuel has also become more expensive. Everything is interconnected,” she said.

In this context, many Romanians are already adjusting their shopping lists for the Easter meal, trying to find more affordable alternatives or reduce quantities.