Ilie Bolojan: “Accession to the OECD will become a reality this year”

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had an important meeting on Monday with the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, who is in Bucharest.

Starting at 10:00, Mathias Cormann was received by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan at the Victoria Palace.

On this occasion, the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the OECD on the privileges and immunities granted to the organization was also organized.

During the meeting between the two, Ilie Bolojan made an official statement on the occasion of the launch of the new edition of the OECD Economic Survey for Romania.

„I am pleased to participate today, alongside you, along with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mr. Mathias Cormann, at the launch of the new edition of the OECD Economic Survey for Romania. Since the opening of accession negotiations in January 2022, Romania has entered a process of evaluating its policies and practices, compared to OECD standards in almost all areas of public policy. Thanks to the joint effort of the institutions involved, our country has made important steps in this accession process.”, said Bolojan.

According to the Prime Minister, the economic survey represents an important milestone for the economic development and modernization of Romania.

„The economic survey that we are launching today provides important recommendations for fiscal and budgetary reforms, for the labor market and for increasing the competitiveness of the economy. It is a reference point for economic stability and for the modernization of the state.”, added Bolojan.

In his speech, Ilie Bolojan referred to concrete data on the country’s budget deficit and the economic outlook and expectations to remedy the current situation.

„After a deficit of approximately 8.7% of GDP in 2024, 2025 ended with a deficit of 7.7%, below the level estimated by the European Commission. We are continuing the reforms started last year, and the draft budget for 2026 is realistic, so that we can reach the deficit target of 6.2% at the end of this year. At the economic level, the study shows that Romania has withstood the shocks of recent years and the effects of the war in Ukraine.”

On the competitiveness and digitalization side, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that there is a need for administrative reforms as soon as possible.

„Increasing the competitiveness of the economy remains a priority. For this we need competitive costs, an efficient administration, clear rules and a modern and digitalized state. The ongoing reforms and investments, supported also through the PNRR, aim to simplify procedures for companies, reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the digitalization of public services.”, said Bolojan.

Regarding infrastructure and European funds, Ilie Bolojan stated that „Romania is accelerating the implementation of investment programs financed from European funds, especially in transport infrastructure and in the modernization of electricity networks, areas that directly influence logistics costs, energy security and the competitiveness of companies.”

„Before closing this introduction, I would like to thank Mr. Cormann and the team he leads for the guidance and collaboration we have had over these years, in order to go through this accession process. We are at an advanced stage, we have 23 committees that have been completed, we still have two committees and I hope that together, in the coming months, we will manage to go through these stages as well. I also want to thank everyone involved in the country because we had to adopt laws in Parliament and, despite all the divergences in our political world, there was a political agreement and all political forces supported the adoption of the legislation related to the various committees,” said the Prime Minister.

„Adoption to the OECD will become a reality this year, but not as an objective in itself, but as a means, so that our country can be a more competitive and prosperous country,” he added.