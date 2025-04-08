Kelemen Hunor: If a surgeon can work until 65, why can’t a magistrate?

Kelemen Hunor explains the bill regarding the retirement of magistrates at 65.

„Yesterday (Monday – editor’s note) we decided to submit a bill, today, tomorrow, this week, to Parliament, regarding the retirement age of magistrates and the method of calculating pensions, because otherwise we would lose 263-264 million euros (…). At 65 years of age for those who will enter from now on and at 65 years of age gradually for those who are in the system, of course, because when they entered, there were some conditions (…). The method of calculating pensions is still based on 65%, not 85% of the amount of income for the last 48 months, if I’m not mistaken (…). It has no constitutionality problem”, he states.

The UDMR leader asks: „If a teacher, if a teacher, if a surgeon can work until 65, why can’t a magistrate? What is the extra stress compared to a neurosurgeon, compared to a teacher? (…) They say they are overcrowded. Everyone is overcrowded, overworked. And the teacher who has to take care of the future of Romania, through our children, and the surgeon who walks on your brain, if you are sick or opens your rib cage, doesn’t that one have stress?”.

Asked if he expects strong resistance from magistrates towards this project, Kelemen Hunor replied: „Absolutely, it wouldn’t be the first time.”