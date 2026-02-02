Prima pagină » English » Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal

Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has been proposed for nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian parliamentarian Arild Hermstad, leader of the Green Party of Norway. The initiative aims at the role of the head of state in defending democracy and the rule of law.
Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal
Mădălina Dinu
02 feb. 2026, 12:59, English

According to Hermstad, Maia Sandu’s efforts go beyond the borders of the Republic of Moldova and directly contribute to the security of Europe, in a context in which Russia’s influence continues to be a major threat to the states of the former Soviet space, writes newsmaker.md.

The nomination was made public on social networks and taken over by the press in the Republic of Moldova.

„Russia’s repeated attempts to destabilize the former Soviet states are among the greatest threats to peace and stability in Europe. Maia Sandu and the Republic of Moldova are fighting a fight on our behalf, on behalf of all of us, and Europe should be deeply grateful for her leadership,” the MP wrote on social media.

Recomandarea video