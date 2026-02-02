Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal

According to Hermstad, Maia Sandu’s efforts go beyond the borders of the Republic of Moldova and directly contribute to the security of Europe, in a context in which Russia’s influence continues to be a major threat to the states of the former Soviet space, writes newsmaker.md.

The nomination was made public on social networks and taken over by the press in the Republic of Moldova.

„Russia’s repeated attempts to destabilize the former Soviet states are among the greatest threats to peace and stability in Europe. Maia Sandu and the Republic of Moldova are fighting a fight on our behalf, on behalf of all of us, and Europe should be deeply grateful for her leadership,” the MP wrote on social media.